Media Center Of 44Th GCC Summit In Qatar Gathers Int'l Media

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature By Saud Al-Ajmi) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The media center for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) 44th Supreme Council Summit gathered media personnel and organizations from around the world. Media staff and correspondents in the center are highlighting the Doha summit importance by providing all outlets with four main studios, computer center, seminar and conference hall aimed to ease journalists' work. (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.