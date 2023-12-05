Bitcoin surpasses USD40K threshold for 1st time in 2023

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has surpassed the USD40,000 threshold for the first time this year, marking a notable uptick attributed to increasing anticipations of a reduction in US interest rates. The cryptocurrency reached USD41,522 on Monday, its highest value since April 2022. This resurgence in Bitcoin's price signals a return to stability after recent tumult in the cryptocurrency markets, including the FTX platform collapse and other business challenges witnessed in 2022.



Justin Danithan, Head of Business Development for the Asia-Pacific region at KeyRock, a firm specializing in digital asset markets, emphasized the significance of the 50 percent surge since mid-October. This surge, according to Danithan, signifies a decisive departure from the bearish trend that prevailed throughout 2022 and the early part of 2023.



In a related development, Ethereum, the cryptocurrency associated with the Ethereum blockchain network, achieved its highest level in a year and a half, reaching a price of USD2,253. Despite these gains, both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain below their historical peaks in 2021, with Bitcoin exceeding USD60,000 and Ethereum reaching USD4,000.



The cryptocurrency markets continue to be under scrutiny, and the improved performance of Bitcoin prompts speculation about its potential resurgence as a viable option for traditional investments. As the cryptocurrency landscape undergoes shifts and challenges, investors are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the evolving dynamics of digital assets in the broader financial ecosystem.

