UNHCR Rep Calls Afghanistan A 'Forever Emergency'

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A top UNHCR official has characterised Afghanistan as a“forever emergency” facing multiple crisis.

In an interview, the UNHCR representative for the country said:“The emergency that we had in August 2021 did not disappear.”

With reference to the IEA takeover, Leonard Zulu commented:“And that's why I'm saying it's a forever emergency that will remain as a recurrent emergency.”

Speaking to EUobserver, he said around six million people in the country were knocking on famine's door last year.

Another 29 million individuals were in need of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, ravaged by of earthquakes and floods, the UN official noted.

On top of all this, he said, aid agencies operating in the country had been contending with mass deportations from Pakistan.

mud

Hits: 3