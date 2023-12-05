OPCW Director-General Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Permanent Representative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Director-General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) HE Fernando Arias received the credentials of HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani as Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the OPCW.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides and issues of common interest, especially the developments in Gaza Strip.
The OPCW Director-General praised the important role carried out by the State of Qatar in implementing the Chemical Weapons Convention and supporting the work of the organization.
