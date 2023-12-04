Two Qatari Planes Arrive In Herat Carrying Aid For Quake-Affected In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Herat: Two Qatari Armed Forces planes carrying 62 tons of aid, including essential food, shelter supplies, and medical materials, arrived Monday in Herat, Afghanistan.
The aid was provided by Qatar Fund For Development, Qatar Red Crescent Society.
The aids are part of Qatar's support for those affected by the earthquake in Herat, Afghanistan.
