Qatar Supports UNRWA With QR65.7 Million For Two Years

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has fulfilled its pledge to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) with an amount of QR65.7 million for the years 2023 and 2024.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stated that Qatar expedited the fulfillment of its pledge to UNRWA for the year 2024 to support the brotherly Palestinian people, in light of the difficult humanitarian circumstances they are facing, and to contribute to bridging the funding gap for the agency.

The Ministry highlighted that Qatar increased its donations to UNRWA in the previous years to support its basic resources, in line with Qatar's firm policy of solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people and providing all forms of support to them, noting that Qatar was the first Arab country to sign a multi-year agreement with UNRWA in 2018 to support its main resources.

Furthermore, it stated that the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) had donated an amount of QR65.7 million to support the agency's resources over two years, including QR36.5 million in 2021 and QR29.2 million in 2022.

QFFD also contributed QR25.55 million to UNRWA's emergency program in Syria, including cash assistance, education, health, and vocational training.

MoFA affirmed that Qatar's support for UNRWA stems from its conviction that it is one of the most important United Nations agencies, relied upon by millions of Palestinians for their basic needs.