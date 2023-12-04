Iraq Exports $8.5Bn Oil In November

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil export figures for November:
Total exports of crude oil: 102,975,782 barrels. Revenues from crude oil exports: $8.512 billion. Oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 101,764,620 barrels of crude oil exports. Exports from Kirkuk through the port of Ceyhan have been suspended . Oil exports to Jordan by truck were 172,383 barrels. Exports from Qayyarah were 1,038,779 barrels. Average daily crude oil exports: 3.432 milllion barrels pre day, down from 3.533 million bpd in October . Average price per barrel: $82.66.
October's export figures can be viewed here.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
MENAFN04122023000217011061ID1107535190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.