Azerbaijan, EU Look At Current Issues Of Energy Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has met with EU Energy
Commissioner Kadri Simson within the framework of his visit to the
UAE to participate in the events organized as part of the 28th
session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, a source at the
Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend .
According to the source, the group discussed the Southern Gas
Corridor extension, the implementation of the "Solidarity Ring"
plan, and the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe" green energy corridor.
Shahbazov reviewed existing gas projects and countries working
in the gas supply sphere from Azerbaijan, as well as the active
"Absheron" gas condensate and a significant source of additional
gas supplies to Europe.
The minister emphasized that transporting increased gas
quantities necessitates the development of infrastructure and the
negotiation of long-term gas contracts, highlighting the necessity
of close coordination with the European Union in this regard. The
discussion also touched on the impending meeting of the Southern
Gas Corridor Advisory Council.
Steps taken in the implementation of the "green" energy corridor
project linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary were also
taken into account.
It was mentioned that a joint venture responsible for project
implementation will be formed soon, and the project's
technical-economic justification process is expected to be finished
by the end of next year.
The cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan
in the transport of electricity from Central Asia via this corridor
was also discussed.
The future importance of the "green" energy corridor's growth
and transportation of renewable energy sources through this
enormous infrastructure to energy security by diversifying Europe's
energy supply was stressed.
The summit also discussed other issues of Azerbaijan and the
EU's energy conversation, reaching an agreement to update the
roadmap for the realization of the Azerbaijan-EU Strategic Energy
Partnership document.
"A Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the
Field of Energy between the European Union, represented by the
European Commission, and the Republic of Azerbaijan" was signed on
July 18, 2022. The document was signed by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the European
Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.
