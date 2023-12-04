Transit Via Azerbaijan To Secure Key Supplies For France From Central Asia - La Gazette

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. On November 1 and
2, French President Emmanuel Macron made official visits to
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, during which declarations were signed to
expand cooperation and continue political dialogue (including the
future upgrade of relations with Uzbekistan to a "strategic
partnership"), and agreements were reached on issues such as
continued cooperation in uranium mining and French investment in
renewable energy.
A number of preliminary commercial deals were also signed,
according to a report in the French online weekly La Gazette.
Furthermore, France has declared a willingness to enhance
development and education collaboration, with plans to continue
efforts to open two French universities, increase student
exchanges, and spread the French language.
Deeper engagement in the region is crucial for France and for
Europe in general. Strengthening ties with Central Asia could
ensure Europe's energy security, secure supplies of rare earth
elements, and restore the geopolitical balance in the Central Asian
region.
President Macron is the first French leader to visit Central
Asia since 1994. However, collaboration in the sector of raw
materials between France and the region's countries (mostly
Kazakhstan) has grown rapidly during the last 30 years.
TotalEnergies' investments in oil fields and close cooperation in
uranium mining demonstrate this: Kazakhstan accounted for 29
percent of France's uranium purchases as of 2022, while Uzbekistan
accounted for 17 percent. The war in Ukraine has fueled this
reconciliation, as evidenced by the French president's recent
visit, among other things. As a result, the EU and its member
states have increased collaboration with Central Asian countries in
energy, transportation, and trade.
The region is likewise keen on promoting cooperation, as
indicated by the travels of Kazakhstan's and Uzbekistan's
presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Paris
in November and Berlin in September, respectively.
Potential collaboration in the energy industry is one of the
clear benefits of expanding the alliance with Central Asia.
Notably, Kazakhstan has considerable uranium reserves and is one of
the world's main uranium producers. Given that nuclear power
generates over 70 percent of France's electricity, a stronger
relationship might ensure a constant supply of uranium for French
reactors.
In addition, the partnership could solve Europe's growing energy
problems. Recent disruptions in global energy markets, combined
with political tensions, have highlighted the need to diversify
Europe's energy sources. Central Asia, with its untapped
hydrocarbon reserves and renewable energy potential, represents an
effective solution.
The primary goal of Emmanuel Macron's trip to Central Asia
appears to be to expand cooperation on uranium mining and imports
to France. The prospect of lower imports from Niger (the French
market's second supplier in 2022), which has increased since that
country's July military coup, has emphasized the importance of
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In this regard, the signing of a
memorandum of cooperation on vital raw material imports with
Kazakhstan, as well as the President of Uzbekistan's approval of
the development of geological and uranium mining operations, are
practical outcomes of the visit. The agreements concluded in the
renewable energy sector (a $1.4 billion wind power project in
southern Kazakhstan in which TotalEnergies will participate) and
transportation (a project to build an Alstom electric locomotive
plant) are in the interest of French companies and concretize the
priorities of the European Union in terms of cooperation with the
region.
Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries are rich in rare
earth metals, which are vital for the transition to green energy.
These metals are essential in the manufacture of a wide range of
technology, from smartphones to wind turbines and electric vehicle
batteries.
Europe is currently strongly reliant on China for these
essential minerals. This reliance on a single supply chain is
dangerous and jeopardizes technical advancement.
France and Europe may diversify their rare metal supply chains
by actively strengthening ties with Central Asian countries. This
action would minimize reliance on China while also encouraging
greater economic independence and resilience to potential trade
crises.
Kazakhstan is preparing to organize a referendum on the
construction of a nuclear power plant on its territory. Given
France's deep experience in the nuclear sector, this presents an
excellent opportunity for cooperation.
France, home to some of the world's largest nuclear power
companies, has both the experience and technical acumen to help
Kazakhstan meet the challenges of building and operating a nuclear
power plant. The potential partnership promises more than just
construction; it includes knowledge sharing, the implementation of
safety measures, and long-term maintenance and operation
contracts.
Kazakhstan's nuclear power concerns should be viewed as
congruent with the Old Continent's broader goals of energy
security, climate change mitigation, and regional stability.
Because the EU considers nuclear power to be a critical industry
for reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, Kazakhstan's ambitions may
garner backing from Western partners.
Russia and China are actively seeking influence in Central Asia,
an area that has historically been at the center of the so-called
"Great Game." Russia has historical and commercial ties to Central
Asia, as does China, which has the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization and its "One Belt, One Road" plan.
A strengthened French engagement in Central Asia can serve as a
counterweight to ensure that no single power dominates the region.
This strategic approach serves the interests of both Europe and
Central Asia.
The time has come. While Kazakhstan maintains close economic and
cultural ties with Russia, its leaders have refused to condone
Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, they have called for
a cessation of hostilities and the start of peace talks in
accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.
In addition, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized
that his country would adhere to Western sanctions.
In terms of specific initiatives, the promotion of new trade
routes between Europe and Asia, such as the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITM), also known as the Middle
Corridor, would be a significant step forward for Europe. This
trade route, which starts in Türkiye, passes through the South
Caucasus (Azerbaijan and Georgia) and Central Asia before reaching
China, potentially diversifying and speeding up trade routes.
Transportation time along this route has been reduced from 38–53
days last year to just 19–23 days. The goal is to further reduce
this time to 14–18 days. The expansion of this corridor could serve
as a center for strengthening trade, cultural exchange, and
geopolitical cooperation between Europe and Asia.
Beyond simply counterbalancing the influence of the great
powers, France's expanding participation in Central Asia could
actively contribute to the development and importance of the Middle
Corridor. This not only provides Europe with alternate economic
routes that can minimize transit times, but it also emphasizes
Central Asia's strategic relevance as a bridge between East and
West.
France may also position Central Asian countries as active
players in global links and cooperation rather than as passive
viewers of the larger geopolitical scene.
From the standpoint of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, the recent
visit by the French president has widened the Western dimension of
these countries' foreign policies, which has deepened since the
commencement of the Ukrainian war.
Tashkent and Astana perceive their cooperation with the West as
an opportunity to boost their international standing, particularly
with respect to Moscow and Beijing, while also attracting
investment and modernization (in terms of technology and
education). They also promote themselves as dependable and
strategic raw material trading partners of the EU and its member
states. This has been proven, for example, by Kazakhstan's recent
role as one of France's two most important oil supplies, as well as
the fast expansion of uranium cooperation with Uzbekistan. The
joint venture formed in November with the French group Orano, which
carried out its first uranium transportation on the eve of Emmanuel
Macron's visit, is an ideal example.
As a result of the complex geopolitical situation, commodities
traveling from east to west must be rerouted to different routes.
And Azerbaijan's importance in this regard has only grown. The
logistics and transportation cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Central Asia is rapidly expanding. With EU countries increasing
their need for the region's resources, Azerbaijan's position in
these deliveries is becoming increasingly important. Azerbaijan is
already a transit hub for Kazakhstani oil and uranium, Turkmen
fertilizers, and a variety of other items. In addition to
increasing relations with Central Asian countries, France and other
European powers should pay particular attention to the potential
Azerbaijan provides.
