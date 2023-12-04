Sheikha Moza Meets WHO Director-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development and Education Above All Foundation, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, met on Monday with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) HE Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

During their meeting, the two discussed the catastrophic state of the health system and hospitals in Gaza, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression. They also discussed strengthening existing relations between the foundations and the WHO.