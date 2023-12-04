QFFD Pledges Contribution In Support Of UNRWA For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) signed a contribution agreement to finance the Agency through a multiyear agreement for 2023-2024.

This agreement aims to provide financial tools for responsive and effective humanitarian and development aid for the Palestinians. Through this agreement, QFFD will enable the Agency's vital work to continue uninterrupted, including its emergency response efforts to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip.

Director General of QFFD HE Khalifa bin Jassim Al Kuwari stated: "In the face of the devastating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, marked with unprecedented levels of loss of life, human suffering, displacement, and destruction, Qatar Fund for Development seeks to continue supporting Palestinians and providing them with financial and basic resources to provide their basic needs."

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini noted: "This timely contribution from QFFD comes at a critical time for the Agency. As we look to scale up our operations to meet the needs of the Palestine Refugee community in the Gaza Strip and across the Middle East, multiyear agreements such as this one ensure the Agencys continued delivery of aid and services. Thank you for your continued support, Qatar."

QFFD will continue to support Palestine refugees and provide effective humanitarian and development aid through engaging in local and international partnerships to alleviate hardship, give hope, promote peace and justice through sustainable and inclusive development, and provide the necessary resources for this.