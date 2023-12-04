Turkish-Qatari committees to ink two-sided agreements

(MENAFN) The Turkish and Qatari high-level strategic committee is anticipated to witness the signing of several bilateral agreements on Monday, as stated by the Qatari ambassador to Ankara.



The 9th Qatar-Türkiye High Strategic Committee displays the "deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly countries," Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani informed a Turkish news agency before the gathering.



He also expressed gratitude for the elevated status of the bilateral relations, which he credited to the "common political will that has taken root under the wise leadership" of both Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



The committee's ninth meeting aligns with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Qatar and Turkey in 1973, as highlighted by bin Nasser.



"Having such meetings on the highest level are an opportunity to discuss the bilateral relations in all its dimensions, as well as an opportunity to discuss the regional and international issues listed within the joint agenda," he also mentioned.



He emphasized that by concerted effort on key local files, Qatar and Turkey had "preserved their strong position against the regional challenges" in recent years.

