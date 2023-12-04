Yemen’s Houthi fires ballistic missiles targeting 3 commercial ships in Red Sea

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of maritime attacks in the Middle East, ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi targeted three commercial ships in the Red Sea. The assault, which unfolded during an hours-long attack, also saw a U.S. warship taking defensive action by shooting down three drones. The U.S. military confirmed the strikes and attributed two of them to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.



The attacks represent a notable development in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, as multiple vessels were simultaneously targeted in a single Houthi assault. The U.S. military, in response to the incident, pledged to "consider all appropriate responses" and explicitly pointed to Iran, asserting that the attacks were fully enabled by the Iranian government. Tensions have been heightened for years over Iran's advancing nuclear program.



The assault commenced around 9:15 AM local time in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, which is under Houthi control. The U.S. Central Command labeled the attacks a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security, emphasizing the jeopardy posed to the lives of international crews from various countries. The situation underscores the complex dynamics in the region and the challenges posed by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

