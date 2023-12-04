Jordan garners pledges amounting to total of USD3.4B in 11 months

(MENAFN) In a promising turn of events for the Jordanian economy, the Kingdom of Jordan has garnered substantial pledges amounting to a total of USD3.4 billion during the period spanning from January to November 2023. The Ministry of Planning in Jordan made this announcement, elucidating that these pledges encompass regular grants, soft loans, and additional grants.



The primary objective behind these financial commitments is to bolster the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis, showcasing a robust international commitment to supporting Jordan in its economic objectives and addressing the humanitarian challenges associated with the Syrian crisis.



These funds signify a strong endorsement from the international community to assist Jordan in achieving its economic goals while effectively responding to the humanitarian exigencies arising from the Syrian crisis. The pledged support is designed to align with Jordan's comprehensive modernization efforts, encompassing economic, political, and administrative facets. This backing assumes a critical role given the substantial economic and humanitarian challenges confronting Jordan, and the international commitments underscore the global community's readiness to stand in solidarity with Jordan.



The aim is to augment Jordan's endeavors towards sustainable development and mitigate the economic ramifications stemming from the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the region.

