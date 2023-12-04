Serbia Finalizes Pipeline Construction To Import Gas From Azerbaijan

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Serbia has completed the construction of the interconnector with Bulgaria, which will enable the country to import gas from Azerbaijan, said Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović, Trend reports via the ministry.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.