Cortizo Goes To US For Medical Check-Up

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The President of the Republic of Panama,

Laurentino Cortizo, traveled to the United States this Sunday afternoon, December 3, 2023, to undergo control and evaluation exams at MD Anderson, a medical institution and research center dedicated to the treatment of cancer. which is located in Houston, Texas.

The Panamanian president, 70 years old, will undergo a new medical evaluation, due to the

myelodysplastic syndrome

that was diagnosed last year, it was reported.

The medical examinations will take place on Monday, December 4, while ruler Cortizo will return to the country on Tuesday, December 5.

The president of Panama traveled to the city of Houston in the company of the first lady Yazmín Colón de Cortizo.