Artist And Activist 'Robin T' Releases New Music

“A brilliant songwriter inspiring change” - Ken McCue, Founder of SARI

“I am a big big fan of this man” - Claire Beck, Bauer Media/Today FM

Robin T is set to release his second single of the year, 'Loving You', available on all platforms on December 5th, 2023. In addition, he will release a remix of 'Where Is The Love?' with nationally reputed artist Savannah Phoenix Munroe, containing lyricism that is powerful and relevant to modern society, as well as Christmas track - 'Under The Lights'.

At 23 years old, Robin T has gotten significant radio play for his debut single 'Hold Me Tight' and plans to utilize his artistry as an outlet for love and positivity. 'Loving You' is an upbeat and uplifting holiday song with vocals resembling pop artists such as Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas. The lyrics,“It feels like nothing here can stop us, cos' nothing in this world can” for example, encourage peace and togetherness. The accompanying music video shot in Carlow is an asset to the atmosphere created.

Robin T aspires to be an artist that inspires activism and change, working closely with Ken McCue, founder of Sports Against Racism Ireland. Improving integration and promoting anti-discrimination in Ireland since returning from the US shapes a new pathway for him.

A fundraiser performance for UNICEF (with the support of The Immigration Council), and the upcoming remix of 'Where is the Love?' with Savannah Phoenix are mere examples of this.

“Music has taken on a different kind of meaning for me, one that can be listened to anywhere, but with the power for positive change” - Robin T

