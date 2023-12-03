Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Preparations For Ukraine-US Conference Of Defense Industries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan discussed preparations for the first S of defense industries.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Yermak briefed Sullivan on the situation on the battlefield and the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In particular, the Head of the President's Office spoke about his recent working trip together with President Zelensky to the frontline regions (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv), where they visited the advanced positions of Ukrainian defenders, who are fighting against the Russian aggressor.

In the course of the meeting with the Head of State, Ukrainian warriors conveyed specific requests regarding the weapons and ammunition needed to defend Ukrainian territories from Russian occupiers.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the first Ukrainian-U.S. conference of defense industries, scheduled for December 6-7, 2023 in Washington, following the agreements reached between President Zelensky and President Biden.

The Head of the President's Office also talked about progress in implementing the Ukrainian Peace Formula, namely the tenth ambassador-level meeting, which took place at Boryspil International Airport on Friday.

Yermak expressed gratitude to President Biden, his team, both houses of the U.S. Congress and the American people for their leadership and unwavering support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence, and against the Russian terror.