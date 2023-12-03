-->


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan To Visit Qatar


12/3/2023 7:15:46 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a two-day visit to Qatar on December 4, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the Turkish President will meet in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with the Emir of Qatar the establishment of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

During the visit, issues of further development of existing cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed.

