Death Toll In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Rises To Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians have been killed and seven injured in Russia's recent shelling of the city of Kherson.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of now, two people have been killed and seven injured following the shelling of the Kherson city territorial community by Russian occupation troops,” Mrochko wrote.

He posted a video, showing the consequences of the enemy attack on the apartment block.

According to Mrochko, all those injured were taken to hospital.

A reminder that, on December 3, 2023, Russian projectiles struck an apartment block in the city of Kherson. Initially, one person was reported killed and seven injured.