President Of Cuba Visits Cuban Hospital In Dukhan Area

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez visited on Sunday, December 3, the Cuban Hospital in the Dukhan area. The hospital, officially opened in January 2012, is a joint project between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba.

During his visit, HE the President toured the hospital, where over 500 Cuban medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and technicians, work in various fields such as rehabilitation, dentistry, medical laboratories, biomedicine, and radiology.

As part of the visit, the Cuban President met with several Cuban medical professionals, learning about their work and the comprehensive healthcare services provided by the hospital to the community in the surrounding areas.

He also received an explanation from Executive Director of the Cuban Hospital Hussein Al Ishaq about the hospital's departments and distinguished services, including common medical and surgical services such as cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, otolaryngology, emergency services for children and adults, and internal medicine.

The Cuban Hospital provides its services to residents of the western regions of the country, offering them most of the necessary healthcare services at the hospital instead of having to travel to Doha.



