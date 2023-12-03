Elon Musk publicly apologizes for anti-Semitic post on X

(MENAFN) During a conference on Wednesday night, Elon Musk publicly apologized for a recent antisemitic post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Musk acknowledged the offensive nature of the post but went on to deliver a crude denunciation of advertisers who had withdrawn from the platform in response to the incident.



Musk characterized the advertising exodus as a form of "blackmail," expressing concern that the loss of ad revenue could lead to the eventual closure of X. He used strong language to address companies that removed their advertisements, stating, "I don't want them to advertise. If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising money, go f--- yourself." Musk's comments reflected his frustration with the financial impact of the advertiser boycott on X.



During The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York, Musk further warned that the advertising boycott could be detrimental to X's survival. He emphasized that the consequences of the advertiser pullout would be extensively documented, and he challenged the companies involved to see how the world would respond to their actions.



As of now, X has not provided an official response to Musk's comments or the broader situation. The recent wave of advertising exits included notable companies such as Comcast, IBM, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Disney, the parent company of ABC News. Musk addressed Disney CEO Bob Iger directly during the conference, expressing his feelings about the situation. However, Disney has not immediately responded to Musk's comments or the request for comment.



The controversy surrounding Musk's apology and subsequent criticism of advertisers underscores the complex dynamics between social media platforms, content moderation, and the financial consequences of controversial incidents.

MENAFN03122023000045015682ID1107527696