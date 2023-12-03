Brazil’s leader denounces UN Security Council’s inefficacy in Gaza bombing crisis

(MENAFN) Condemning the UN Security Council, the leader of Brazil has stated that the group’s inability to compel "respect" for its decisions is part of the reason for the continuing bombing of the Gaza Strip.



"What we're lacking is sanity and authority on the part of the leadership that are part of the UN Security Council," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stated in an interview with a UAE-based news agency on Friday.



"If we had true leaders, if we had a body that makes a decision that would be respected and complied (with) — and that should be the body of UNSC (UN Security Council) — we would not have this war," he emphasized.



Mentioning the thousands of deaths, involving children, as well as the bombarding of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Lula labelled the condition as "madness."



Advocating for a diplomatic resolution, Lula criticized US President Joe Biden for not urging a cessation of the conflict, highlighting America's influence over Israel.



Additionally, Lula criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his lack of sensitivity to humanitarian concerns, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Palestinian people.



Following the declaration of an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas, the Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early on Friday.



According to the Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes on Friday resulted in at least 178 Palestinian fatalities and 589 injuries.

