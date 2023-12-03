GU-Q, EAA Sign Pact To Strengthen Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) and the Education Above All Foundation (EAA) announced the signing of a Framework Agreement to enhance their partnership in promoting education and research. The agreement solidifies the joint commitment to working collaboratively in order to address critical barriers to education across the globe.

The organizations' shared commitment encompasses a wide spectrum of activities. The agreement will be focused on mentoring and nurturing the next generation of students through student engagement and internships, aiming to shape future leaders through practical, hands-on experience.

Additionally, the partners will take part in the exchange of academic materials and knowledge, and jointly-designed specialized educational programs and courses tailored to ignite intellectual curiosity and foster academic excellence across disciplines.

Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of GU-Q, expressed his enthusiasm for the strengthened partnership, saying,“Georgetown University in Qatar consistently champions education as a means of empowerment and path towards positive change. Our partnership with Education Above All seals our resolve to protect and uphold the right of every child to learn and thrive in a safe environment. This partnership comprises a multitude of joint initiatives of potential global impact in the field of education.”

Dr. Maleiha Malik, Executive Director of Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict at EAA, said:“ Protecting Education is a core priority for EAA Foundation. This partnership will enable the development, dissemination and impact of policies that safeguard quality education for the most marginalised children and youth.”

A notable highlight of their collaboration is the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Lecture Series, a platform co-hosted by EAA and GU-Q. This series is poised to elevate discourse in the Gulf region, facilitating high-level debates and discussions on pertinent issues in international development assistance and cooperation. Education, a key focal point of the series, reflects the shared commitment of both organisations.