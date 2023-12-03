General Staff: 88 Combat Clashes Recorded On Battlefield In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 88 combat engagements have been recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In the past day, 88 combat clashed have taken place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 20 air strikes and 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.



Ukraine's air defenses intercept 10 of 12 enemy kamikazeovernight

According to the General Staff, Kozacha Lopan, Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region and Shcherbynivka, Avdiivka, Pobieda in Donetsk region were hit by Russian air strikes.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

Over the past 24 hours, units of Ukraine's missile forces hit two enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one command post, three ammunition depots and four artillery units.

According to the General Staff, air defense forces and means intercepted one Kh-59 guided air missile.