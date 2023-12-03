Dual earthquakes hit eastern Philippines, one registering 7.6 magnitude in Mindanao

(MENAFN) On Saturday, two earthquakes struck off the eastern coast of the Philippines, with one registering a magnitude of 7.6 in the southern Mindanao region, as reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS).



The initial earthquake took place several kilometers off Surigao del Sur province, at a depth of 32.8 kilometers (20 miles), at 10:37 p.m. local time (1437 GMT), according to the USGS. Authorities have not yet provided information on casualties.



Separate tsunami warnings for coastal cities in the region were issued by the USGS, Japan Meteorological Agency, and PHIVOLCS—the Philippines' institute for monitoring and mitigating volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis.



The seismic activity occurred shortly after a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck off eastern Indonesia. A magnitude 6 aftershock followed off Mindanao at a depth of 10 km at 1:40 a.m. local time, according to GFZ, a Germany-based global earthquake surveyor.



The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.8, happened off the eastern province of Sorsogon at 11:06 p.m. local time (1506 GMT).



"The people in the coastal areas of the following provinces are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland," PHIVOLCS stated in a declaration.



"The first tsunami waves are forecasted to arrive between 10:37 p.m. (1437GMT) to 11:59 p.m. (1559GMT)," it further mentioned.

