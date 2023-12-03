(MENAFN) In a month-long assault on Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly unleashed a staggering amount of explosive power, surpassing that of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II. The relentless campaign, initiated in response to a surprise attack by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives, has been labeled by the United Nations as "the darkest chapter in Palestinian history."



According to a recent United Nations report, the combined explosive force used by the IDF since October 7 has already exceeded the devastation caused by the atomic bomb on Hiroshima. The toll on Gaza's population has been immense, with the Palestinian death count now surpassing the casualties resulting from several years of United States strikes on Afghanistan and Iraq combined.



The Israeli bombardment has led to a tragic loss of life, with over 15,000 Gazans reported dead, including approximately 6,000 children, according to health officials in the enclave. The magnitude of the destruction and the human cost have sparked global concern and condemnation.



As the international community grapples with the implications of this conflict, questions arise about the proportionality and humanitarian impact of Israel's response to the initial Hamas attack. The disparity in casualty figures between the two sides adds fuel to the ongoing debate about the ethics of military actions and the protection of civilian lives in conflict zones.



The situation in Gaza has ignited calls for an immediate ceasefire and renewed diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict. The United Nation's characterization of this period as the darkest chapter in Palestinian history underscores the urgency for a comprehensive and sustainable resolution to bring an end to the suffering in the region.



This article delves into the alarming statistics, the geopolitical implications, and the humanitarian concerns surrounding Israel's relentless assault on Gaza, shedding light on a crisis that has left an indelible mark on the history of the region.





