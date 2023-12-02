Eight Passengers Killed In Shooting Attack On Bus In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- At least eight people lost their lives and 26 others were injuries when militants opened fire on a passenger bus in Pakistan's northern Gilgit Baltistan area on Saturday night.

The attack occurred in the Hudur area of Chilas district when a passenger bus came under fire and crashed with an oncoming truck headon, Deputy Commissioner of Diamer District Captain (Rtd) Arif Ahmad told the media.

The Rawalpindi city-bound bus was coming from Ghizer when assailants on motorcycles fired indiscriminately at it and managed to escape from the scene after the attack, Ahmad added.

Some injured people are reportedly in critical condition and the death toll is feared to rise.

A search operation had been launched by the police to apprehend the culprits. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. (end)

