Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol With Suicide Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of December 2, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's town of Nikopol with a suicide drone.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A municipal enterprise was seriously hit in the town. People remained unharmed,” Lysak wrote.

No enemy shelling was recorded in the rest of districts across the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A reminder that, on the morning of December 2, 2023, Russian invaders launched missile strikes on the Dnipro district.