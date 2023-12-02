Qatari Legend Khalid Salman Looks Forward To 3Rd AFC Asian Cup To Be Hosted By Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatari football legend Khalid Salman knows very well how important the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be for players and fans alike. The attacking midfielder took part in two Asian championships, in 1984 and 1988, with the latter being hosted by Qatar. Although Salman never lifted the trophy with Alennabi, he sees the tournament as an important milestone in what was a very successful career.

“Playing in the Asian Cup is an honor for any footballer. Going up against the biggest and best teams in the continent gives you the opportunity to etch your name down in history and to bring joy to millions,” said Salman who scored a total of three goals in two tournaments.“I remember very distinctly how it felt to play in front of a home crowd, something that will make this next edition very special for our players.”

Qatar has been drawn into group A alongside China PR, Lebanon and Tajikistan, and will begin the journey to defend their title at the iconic Lusail Stadium on 12 January. In 2019, Qatar claimed their first AFC Asian Cup title after an impressive run that saw them go undefeated, conceding only one goal in the final against Japan.

“Many would agree that we saw Qatar accomplish in the last tournament can not be repeated. Winning the title in such an emphatic way, claiming the top goal scorer, best goalkeeper and player of the tournament is a historic achievement,” Salman said.“However, I believe that if the players put their mind to it, they can achieve glory once again, this time in front of a home crowd.”

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will be played on nine stadiums, seven of which hosted matches during Qatar 2022. For Salman, there is tremendous symbolism for the AFC Asian Cup coming to Qatar just over a year after the country hosted the FIFA World Cup.

“What we achieved during Qatar 2022 is unforgettable. It was the best World Cup in the history of the competition. Not only was the action on the pitch the best that we've seen, but the tournament's ability to bring people together and break down differences was unmatched,” said Salman.

He added:“The upcoming Asian Cup will be yet another opportunity for Qatar to showcase our abilities to host large sporting events. Hosting matches at Al Bayt stadium, with its design inspired by traditional tents, or at Al Thumama, a venue that takes on the shape of the gahfiya, a cap synonymous with the region, holds great value.”

Salman scored a total of three goals in two participations in the AFC Asian CupTM. The talismanic goal scorer famously missed the opening two matches in the 1988 edition of the competition, but scored a brace against a difficult Korea Republic in his first match back.

“I wish I was still playing. I would love to put on our national team's jersey and take to the field in front of a home crowd, and to play alongside this very talented group of players. But instead, I will join my fellow Qataris in the stands and cheer the team on in what I am sure will be the best Asian Cup to date,” said Salman.