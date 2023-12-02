QNA, Xinhua Discuss Enhancing Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed al-Rumaihi, met Saturday with the President the Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) Fu Hua, on the sidelines of the 5th World Media Summit which begins today in China.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance co-operation between the two sides and how the media industry can respond to challenges and promote peace, prosperity and progress in the world.

Al-Rumaihi praised China's hosting of the summit and the good organisation of the global forum, that saw the participation of over 450 representatives of news agencies, media, research centres, officials and diplomats from all over the world.

He also stressed that Xinhua News Agency is an important and influential media institution, and that the QNA attaches great importance to enhancing co-operation and exchanging experiences between the two sides, in a way that strengthens the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

