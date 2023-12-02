'Kicked And Dragged': FIR Filed After Group Assaults Four From Manipur In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Four people from Manipur were allegedly \"punched, kicked and dragged\" by a group of eight people in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony on Thursday night. A first information report (FIR) was filed in connection with the matter as the video of the incident went viral on social media police received a call at 2.30 am on Friday from Kilokari village and found that a man had been taken to hospital after he was beaten up, news agency PTI reported.A copy of the FIR accessed by NDTV showed that the charges against the accused include sexual assault. The report quoted police as saying that the FIR was filed on Friday night against several unknown accused viral footage showed the four people - a man, his wife, his sister, and a family friend - being punched, kicked and dragged by the group on Delhi Street, NDTV reported happened exactlyThe report quoted one of the victims saying that he, his wife and his sister were going to drop a friend home around 11 pm when the incident happened. The man said two men and a woman had approached them, saying their mobile battery was dead and that they needed help to book a cab to Munirka READ: UNLF, banned armed group of Manipur, signs peace accord: 'A historic milestone'\"We agreed to help. While booking the cab, the man who asked for help started passing lewd comments against my wife and sister. When we objected to their behaviour, they became aggressive, called some eight-nine of their friends and started beating us,\" the man was quoted as saying, his wife recalled the incident and alleged that the group had pulled her hair, kicked her on the ground and tried to drag her. \"I thought I was going to die, everyone was going to die as they did not stop beating us, no one stopped them too,\" the woman said.A police officer also told PTI, \"On the way, three strangers, including a woman, accosted them and asked them to help book an Uber ride for Munirka as their phone batteries had run out READ: 'Manipur violence is oversimplified to malign Hindus': Indian-American Rajshree Keisham at Congressional hearing“A case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” police said. Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where doctors reported abrasion on the knees, redness and swelling in the eyes, and swelling on the forehead of the victim. They said they are working to nab all of them and will start with the two men seen on the CCTV footage.(With inputs from agencies)

