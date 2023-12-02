Kuwait Strongly Denounces Israeli Occupation Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on Saturday voiced emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' resumed aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The ministry, in a press release, reiterated Kuwait's call on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and back all efforts to halt this aggression that has claimed, and is still claiming, the lives of innocent people.

The Israeli occupation's continued violations of international law and international humanitarian law should be faced by a deterrence mechanism whereby the perpetrators of war crimes would be held accountable, it warned.

In this context, the ministry underlined that this continued approach would undermine the peace process and the two-state solution.

It also stressed that further relief and humanitarian aid should be delivered to the Gaza Strip, calling for carrying on efforts to stop this absurd war in a sustainable manner, leading up to a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian cause that includes an independent state on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem being its capital. (end)

mt









