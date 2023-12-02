Trump Denied Presidential Immunity Against Jan. 6 Charges, Judge Rules

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Donald Trump is not entitled to absolute presidential immunity against criminal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday rejected a slew of Trump's early efforts to get the federal indictment in Washington tossed out.

Trump's "four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens,” the judge wrote.