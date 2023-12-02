Azerbaijani PM Congratulates UAE VP On Occasion Of National Independence Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijani Prime
Minister Ali Asadov has sent a congratulatory letter to the Vice
President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Emir of Dubai Sheikh
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of the country's
national holiday - Independence Day, the press service of the
Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
The letter said that Azerbaijan and the UAE share relations
based on mutual trust and support, as well as common religious and
cultural values.
Besides, the letter noted that built on this strong foundation,
the interstate relations are successfully developing, with
particular emphasis on the recent expansion of cooperation in the
fields of renewable energy, tourism, as well as in the investment
and trade-economic sectors.
The letter also pointed out that these bilateral relations have
good prospects in many directions, expressing confidence that the
further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation will
contribute to the prosperity of the peoples of both countries.
