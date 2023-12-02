Explosion Rocks Temporarily Occupied Mariupol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion has occurred in the Donetsk region's temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, presumably at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works in the Kalmiuskyi district.

The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Mariupol. A blast occurred at 11:20 a.m., Kyiv time. The epicenter is the Kalmiuskyi district,” Andriushchenko wrote.

In his words, according to the preliminary data, the explosion took place at Mariupol-based Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, where a Russian military base had been deployed.

Later, Andriushchenko reported that the enemy scrambled aircraft over the city.

In the north of the district, some unusual noise was reported. Andriushchenko assumed this could have been a new drone modification.

A reminder that Russian armed aggression caused one of the largest humanitarian catastrophes in the Donetsk region's Marupol. About 90% of the city was destroyed in Russian attacks, including residential houses, hospitals, schools, kindergartens, etc. Many houses are now left without electricity, heat and water supply services.