Qatar Airways Extends FIFA Partnership Through 2030

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Doha : FIFA extended its partnership with Qatar Airways through a signing ceremony held at Doha Hamad International Airport on November 22. The renewed deal will see the latter as the FIFA Global Airline Partner for the next seven years, covering several significant international soccer events.

The agreement was signed by Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, CEO, Qatar Airways Group, said, "Football has the power to unite people across cultures and continents, and we are proud to continue to be part of this incredible journey. We eagerly anticipate the upcoming tournaments and look forward to creating unforgettable experiences for fans around the world."

Addressing the ceremony, Gianni Infantino, President, FIFA, said, "Today I am very proud to announce the renewal of our partnership between Qatar Airways and FIFA. It is a great partnership that has brought a lot of success to FIFA, and of course as well to Qatar Airways."

The events, during the tenure of Qatar Airways as FIFA Global Airline Partner, will include two FIFA World Cups, one in the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2026 and another in Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal and Uruguay in 2030, as well as all youth men's and women's tournaments.

It may be mentioned here that the airline continues to be the soccer governing body's partner since 2017.

Qatar Airways announced that football fans will soon have facilitated access to exclusive travel packages including match tickets, flights and accommodation for select FIFA tournaments, through a dedicated Qatar Airways platform.