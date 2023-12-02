Indigo Launches GTP-4-Powered Chatbot

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Delhi : IndiGo has developed an AI chat assistant to answer a range of customer queries in several languages. The airline's in-house digital team has created a GTP-4 technology-powered chatbot called 6Eskai in close collaboration with Microsoft.

The new AI assistant boasts many features and one of the key ones is that it can resolve queries in 10 different languages and offers what IndiGo describes as "a first-of-a-kind platform for booking tickets across the entire network."

On the launch, Summi Sharma, Senior Vice President, IndiGo, commented, "We are thrilled to introduce 6Eskai, our AI-driven chat assistant, as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience. This innovative tool will offer seamless support to our passengers, providing quick and personalised assistance for their travel needs, reflecting IndiGo's dedication to technological advancements and customer-centric services."

6Eskai is equipped with 1.7 trillion parameters that allow it to find solutions to a wide range of customer queries. According to IndiGo, its team of data scientists has researched generative pre-trained transformers (GPT). The bot is programmed using extensive prompt engineering to mimic human behaviour, recognise emotions, and even add a humorous twist to interactions.

At the heart of this innovation is workload reduction for IndiGo's customer service agents. Data from the bot's soft launch indicates that it reduced the workload by an impressive 75 per cent. One of the key features of 6Eskai is that it makes booking tickets quite simple by interacting in an easy, natural language that guides the customer through the booking process.

Some of the other things the new chatbot is good at are applying promotional discounts, booking add-ons, performing web check-ins, helping with seat selection, planning trips, and answering commonly observed doubts and questions.