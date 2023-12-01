Israel Orders Aid Trucks Into Gaza To Be Stopped Tonight Until Further Notice - PRCS

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced that Israeli occupation forces have blocked the entry of aid through the Rafah land crossing.

PRCS, in a statement, said that the occupation authorities have informed it of its decision to prevent organizations and entities working at the Rafah Land Crossing from bringing aid trucks from the Egyptian side into the Gaza Strip starting tonight and until further notice.

The Israeli decision ordered the crossing to be cleared out of trucks on the Palestinian side as soon as possible.

PRCS stressed that this decision escalates the suffering of citizens, and further amplifies challenges faced by humanitarian and relief organizations attempting to alleviate the suffering of citizens and displaced persons in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression on the Gaza Strip Friday at 7:00 AM, only minutes after six days of humanitarian truce.

The truce allowed - for the first time since the start of Israel's aggression on the Strip on October 7th - the entry of humanitarian and relief aid trucks. However, the quantity of aid and fuel trucks was inadequate to meet the growing needs of civilians in light of the current humanitarian crisis in the Strip.