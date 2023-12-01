Gaza Ceasefire Collapse: Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Surpasses 100

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.
Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that“about 109 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Strip.”
MENAFN01122023000153011029ID1107524294
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.