Gaza Ceasefire Collapse: Death Toll From Israeli Attacks Surpasses 100


12/1/2023 11:06:05 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Palestinian death toll resulting from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 100, hours after a seven-day ceasefire between the two sides expired on Friday morning, said the Palestinian Health Ministry.


Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra said in a press statement that“about 109 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Strip.”

