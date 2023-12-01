Ukrainian Peace Formula: 83 Foreign States Join Discussion At Boryspil Airport

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has held the tenth meeting with diplomatic representatives regarding the implementation of the Peace Formula, which was proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting took place at Boryspil International Airport and was attended by the representatives of 86 foreign states and three international organizations.

In the course of the meeting, the Head of the President's Office mentioned that a fair, comprehensive and lasting peace can be achieved only as a result of collective will and collective actions.

“To prevent the recurrence of war, there is only one way – through reliable multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine and a resolute demonstration of unity and commitment by responsible states that respect international law,” Yermak said.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha noted that Boryspil Airport was the first facility to have been closed as the war started, but it will also be the first facility to reopen as soon as the security situation allows.

“The nine points of the Formula reflect the most important elements of the future built on a just, strong, and resilient peace. Such peace is needed not only for Ukraine but for the whole world. No appeasement. The end of the war is the only possible solution. This is the concluding point of the Peace Formula,” Sybiha stressed.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed confidence that the only way to guarantee peace is to defeat Russia on the battlefield. In his words, in order to deliver such a devastating blow to the aggressor, Ukrainian soldiers must have cutting-edge technologies and weapons that can provide an asymmetric response to Russian industrial capabilities and human resources.

According to Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, the optimal legal mechanism for ending the war is a multilateral agreement that can involve many different concerned signatories.

“Not only Ukraine and Russia but also guarantors. Perhaps even third parties with specific commitments,” Maliuska added.

Moreover, in his words, lessons from the past indicate the need for clear formulations and legally stipulated obligations.

Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk noted that only a comprehensive security document or a system of security documents and guarantees of their observance can permanently stop aggression.

“The parliamentary dimension of diplomacy is extremely important for the Peace Formula's tenth point. Obviously, the final document on establishing peace will be signed not only by two countries. Sustainable peace after the end of the war can only be ensured by the consolidation of countries worldwide and the public opinion of the people represented by their parliaments,” Konratiuk said.

The participants also listened to the address of the President of The Elders, the international non-governmental organization of public figures, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon. They called on all countries to make efforts to ensure a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter key principles. The importance of establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression was also discussed.

Ambassadors from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, India, Lithuania, Norway, the chargé d'affaires a.i. of Poland to Ukraine, the head of the Office of the Council of Europe in Ukraine, ambassadors from Switzerland, Romania, and Latvia, among other participants, took part in the discussion of the Peace Formula, particularly its tenth point.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the diplomats emphasized that a just and lasting peace should be based on principles of respect for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. The importance of planning for the return of peace even during the ongoing war was highlighted.

