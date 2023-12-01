Afghanistan Embassy In India Reopens

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Just a week after declaring the permanent closure of the Afghan embassy in India, two Afghan diplomats have taken a surprising turn by announcing its reopening in New Delhi.

Sayed Mohammad Ibrahim Khil, the Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, and Zakia Wardak, the Consul General in Mumbai, have assumed responsibility for the consular services at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi.

This decision came in response to a request from the Indian government, which asked them to oversee the embassy's consular section to assist the sizeable Afghan population in Delhi.

The Afghan Embassy had previously suspended its activities in early October, citing a lack of support from the Indian government and their inability to provide services to Afghan citizens.

Earlier, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the deputy foreign minister in the Taliban administration, said that the Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi is expected to resume operations within the next few days.

Stanikzai said on the National Radio and TV of Afghanistan that in accordance with instructions from Kabul, the Consul general from the Afghan consulates in Hyderabad and Mumbai had made visits to the embassy in New Delhi.

“Our consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad are functioning and in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [in Kabul] and delivering routine consular services,” Stanekzai said.

The reopening of the Afghan embassy in New Delhi aims to serve the needs of numerous Afghan residents in the Indian capital.

