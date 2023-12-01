AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Mascots Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: With less than 50 days before the kickstart of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) has unveiled this evening, December 1, the official mascots of the tournament.

The mascots reveal coincides with the countdown to the grand Asian football tournament, which took place in Barahat, Msheireb.

The mascots' song was played as they were revealed in a video presentation. LOC on X, formerly Twitter, also shared the video along with a caption:

"Hello, it's Saboog! Your old friend from 2011. And, this is my dad Zkriti, my mum Traeneh, my sister Freha, and my little brother Tmbki. We're back as the Asian Cup 2023 Qatar 2023 Official Mascots."

"Let's reunite in Qatar. And for now, enjoy our song."

Saboog's family first appeared during the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2011.

LOC's Marketing and Communications Executive Director, Hassan Rabia Al Kuwari, recently said that the unveiling of the official mascot is another milestone of a brilliant AFC edition, adding that the mascot forms an integral part of the tournament experience, creating a wonderful connection between fans and the competition.

24 teams from across Asia will compete across nine stadiums in Qatar, with a total of 51 matches to be played over the course of one month.

Qatar will host the tournament for the third time, after previously hosting it in 1988 and 2011.