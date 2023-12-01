Amir Participates In COP28 In UAE

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani participated in the opening session of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held on Friday in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

A number of leaders of countries, heads of governments, delegations, and representatives of regional and international organizations also participated in the session.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, Their Excellencies members of delegations, senior officials and guests of the summit.

MENAFN01122023000067011011ID1107523085