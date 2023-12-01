Fear Taking Over As Ambulances Start Bringing Casualties In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, who is in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, has told Al Jazeera Palestinians in Gaza are once again full of fear after the resumption of Israel's military offensive.

Speaking from outside Nasser Hospital, he said ambulances had already started transporting people to the largest active remaining complex in the enclave.



“Hospital staff obviously have already been working 24/7,” he said.

“This hospital, despite the immense efforts of its brave health staff, cannot take another assault. People cannot take another assault.”

Elder also reminded that thousands of people sleep in the Nasser Hospital – beyond the fact it is working at 200 percent capacity for patients who need medical care.