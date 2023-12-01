Jordan Announces Airdrop Of Urgent Relief, Medical Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jordanian Armed Forces announced on Thursday the airdrop of urgent relief and medical aid over Gaza designated for the Jordanian field hospital for the third time since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Jordan News Agency (Petra) quoted a military source saying that on Thursday, the Royal Air Force plane dropped urgent relief and treatment aid for the third time, using parachutes, to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

Petra added that the airdrop aimed to improve and expand the hospital's capabilities, and to strengthen the capacity of medical staff to offer health and treatment services in an effort to lessen the suffering of the injured and wounded in the Gaza Strip.

