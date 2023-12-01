Delhi HC To Set The Right Note On AR Rahman's Song

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court will soon rule on copyright protection for traditional music after the song, Veera Raja Veera, composed by music director A.R. Rahman for a Tamil movie, Ponniyin Selvan 2, was contested by Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, a renowned classical singer.

