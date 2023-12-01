Ukrainians In Bratislava Can Already Get New Driver's License

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The state-owned enterprise "Document" begins to restore driver's licenses in Bratislava (Slovakia).

This was reported by the press service of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs , Ukrinform reports.

"From now on, our fellow citizens have the opportunity to restore their driver's license in connection with the loss or theft in Slovakia . The driver's license is restored in the city of Bratislava. Address of the Passport Service: Nivy shopping center, 1st floor, bus station (Mlynské nivy 5A, 821 09)," the MSC said.

Opening hours of the Passport Service in Bratislava for the exchange of driver's licenses: Tuesday-Friday: 10:00-17:00, Saturday: 10:00-15:30, Sunday and Monday are days off.

The institution informed that before that, Ukrainian drivers in this country could only exchange these documents.

According to the Main Service Center, citizens are served using mobile software and hardware systems. These are specially equipped white minibuses with the "Passport Service" symbols.

More than 26,000 individual entrepreneurs registered inin Sept

The agency drew people's attention to the fact that the service is provided both in a live and electronic queue.

To renew a driver's license, a package of documents must be prepared. Among them are a passport of a citizen of Ukraine with the registered place of residence indicated in it (and if the passport is in the format of an ID-card without information on the registration of the place of residence, an extract on the registration of the person's place of residence or a foreign passport must be provided together) and an identification number.

This package also includes a document confirming the change of personal data (for example, a marriage certificate, etc.) in case of change of personal data, and a medical certificate (not required during martial law).

After the person has submitted the documents, they take a photo, create an application, and send it to the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine. If approved, the customer receives a ready-made driver's license.

As reported, the exchange and renewal of driver's licenses for our fellow citizens abroad is available in Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Spain, Italy and Turkey.