Chiriqui-West Highway Closure Lifted.

The Chiriqui West highway closure point, opened at 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 30 reported the National Police even though other indigenous groups that were at other points, had decided, early on, to block vehicular passage.

The Police reported that for the moment, the four sections of the Inter-American highway heading from the capital to Chiriquí and vice versa remain clear.

The indigenous people reported that they agreed to open as a humanitarian and support measure for the transporters who had been in the place for several weeks.

However, they indicated that they do not rule out other pressure measures in case the ruling on the unconstitutionality of Law 406 is not officially published in the Official Gazette.

One of the spokespersons indicated that the measure was agreed upon with the bases, without the participation of representatives of government entities.

After the reopening, vehicles of all types and sizes began to be mobilized immediately, including collective and selective transportation.