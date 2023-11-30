More Than A Market: Supporting Founders' Dreams At Tulsa Marketplace And Marketplace LIVE

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 30, 2023 /3BL/ - SkysTheLimit is set to host two shopping events this season: an in-person Tulsa Holiday Marketplace; and an online Marketplace LIVE. The events celebrate and uplift entrepreneurs, offering a platform for shoppers to meet the faces behind emerging businesses and support their endeavors during this festive season.

The in-person Tulsa Holiday Marketplace will be at 36 Degrees North on 36 East Cameron Street in Tulsa at 5:30pm CST on December 6.

The online Marketplace LIVE will be hosted on Zoom at 10am PST/ 1pm EST on December 6.

Shoppers will have an immersive experience at both, mingling face to face and virtually with entrepreneurs and will have the opportunity to learn more about their products and services and purchase directly from small business founders through the nonprofit organization's 3rd annual showcase. The Tulsa event will also feature short videos honoring the founders to recognize their substantial contributions to Tulsa's entrepreneurial landscape in 2023.

Bo Ghirardelli, CEO of Sky's the Limit, remarked, "The Tulsa Marketplace and Marketplace LIVE represent a vibrant celebration of innovation, creativity, and community. It is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit thriving across our communities, fostering growth and economic impact. And it's a great way to find and purchase creative gifts for the holiday season!"

Among the entrepreneurs showcased at the Tulsa event are:



Malerie Harvey, Founder of Celestial Dreams Events and Party Rentals , pioneering luxury party rentals and event planning

Bryan McGruder, Founder of SneakerER , offering shoe care and restoration services to keep footwear looking fresh and stylish Ashley Samupunga, Founder of Oh Honey Cookie Co . , creating unique gourmet cookies that are growing in popularity locally.

To attend the event, sign up here .

Sky's the Limit online Marketplace, showcases 100+ creator-led brands and spotlights founders from diverse backgrounds, including women, LGBTQI+, BIPOC, disabled, and low-income communities.

Marketplace LIVE presents an exclusive opportunity to interact with these rising entrepreneurs from Marketplace including:



Erica Stephens, Founder of Founder of Bereisheet 129 Vegan Plant-Based Cuisine & Catering , catering to the growing vegan community with plant-based alternatives, meal planning services, and educational resources.

Shantel Caudill, Founder of Royalicious LLC , offering affordable, gently loved clothing to redefine personal style without breaking the bank. Kimberly Parris, Founder of 'Cuterie by The CaribDiva Company , amplifying historically underrepresented food entrepreneurs through innovative snacking experiences.

Sign up here to get your spot for Marketplace LIVE.

Running through December 31, 2023, the online marketplace continues to expand its offerings weekly, including product-based businesses, professional services, and nonprofits supporting various cause areas.

To explore the diverse range of products and services offered by these talented creators and to support their businesses, visit Sky's the Limit's Marketplace .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for traditionally marginalized entrepreneurs – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to come together to foster, grow, and shape modern and future enterprise. The organization has also provided over $450,000 in startup grants and educated tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.